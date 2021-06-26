Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $121.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. 1,621,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

