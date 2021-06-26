Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings per share of $4.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.74. 1,395,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,638. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $171.58 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

