Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

TAP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.