Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 212,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,681. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

