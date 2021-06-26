Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

EPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,538,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

