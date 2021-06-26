Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EIGR opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

