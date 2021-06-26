Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.26. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

EXP stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,218. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.