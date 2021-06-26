Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $407.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,230. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

