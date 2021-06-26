Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

BSY opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock worth $62,951,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

