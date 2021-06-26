British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 518.80 ($6.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have acquired 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.