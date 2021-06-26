Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $169.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

