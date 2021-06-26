Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

