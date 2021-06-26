BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 2,951.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. 2,769,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,407. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

