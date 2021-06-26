Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 54,327 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.