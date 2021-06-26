Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,195.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,203.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

