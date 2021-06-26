Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 314,323 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

