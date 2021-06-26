Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

