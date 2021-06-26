Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.57 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of First BanCorp. worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 143,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 546.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

