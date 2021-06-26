Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

