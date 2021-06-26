Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

