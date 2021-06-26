BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

