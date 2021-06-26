BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 305,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

