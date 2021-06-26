BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE ZPW opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.11. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.50.

