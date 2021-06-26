BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

ZDM opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.45. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.23 and a twelve month high of C$25.23.

