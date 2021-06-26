BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

ZEB stock opened at C$36.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.36. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$23.31 and a 12 month high of C$36.95.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.