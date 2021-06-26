BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of zwb stock opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.41. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.63 and a twelve month high of C$21.04.

