BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.21 million-222.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered BlueCity from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.