BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. BlueCity has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 221.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 1,114,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueCity by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlueCity by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

