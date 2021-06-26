Blair William & Co. IL Sells 936 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

