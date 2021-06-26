Blair William & Co. IL Sells 31,824 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

