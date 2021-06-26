Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90.

