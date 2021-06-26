Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,050 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

