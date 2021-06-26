Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $147,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in WestRock by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

