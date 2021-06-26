Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $686.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.89. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

