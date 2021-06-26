Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,552 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

