BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

