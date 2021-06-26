BlackRock Inc. Sells 80,975 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.37% of The Hackett Group worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

