BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

