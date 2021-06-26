BlackRock Inc. Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Vera Bradley worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,254 shares of company stock worth $5,806,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $407.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

