BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.12% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 562,704 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LIND stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 123,985 shares of company stock worth $2,097,952 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

