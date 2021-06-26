BlackRock Inc. Buys 530,489 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $38,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.05 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

