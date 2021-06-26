BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.41. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 3,195,275 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

