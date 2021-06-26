BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

