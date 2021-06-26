Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 844,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

