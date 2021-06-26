BitCore Reaches Market Cap of $7.02 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $21,961.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,200.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.09 or 0.05689258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01414994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00392305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00618499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00386462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007096 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038722 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.