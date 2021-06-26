bitCNY Reaches One Day Volume of $1.77 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

