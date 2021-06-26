BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Financial Analysis

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioSig Technologies and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$52.22 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $25.64 million 36.39 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -29.12

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -179.65% -154.49% TransMedics Group -110.54% -26.18% -17.94%

Summary

TransMedics Group beats BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

