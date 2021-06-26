Big Yellow Group’s (BYLOF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

BYLOF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

