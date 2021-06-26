Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.90 million and $1.49 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00166568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.19 or 1.00238090 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,009,897 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

