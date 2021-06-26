Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466,528 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.